I Tried The New Pink Café That Will Print Designs On Your Latte & Here's How It Went
I chose the MTL Blog logo, obvi.
With its all-pink everything, elegant clothes and customizable lattes, Valentina Boutique & Café is perfectly poised to make a name for itself on social media — and that's before you even taste the coffee, on which you can print whatever you want.
Valentina Boutique & Café started as a dream shared between high school sweethearts Alison Sanchez and Rene Davila, but it was a global health crisis that pushed the business in a surprising new direction.
The boutique section of Valentina, featuring international and Montreal-based clothing brandsl.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
Because of the pandemic, Sanchez told MTL Blog, "we weren't allowed to have any chairs [or] to have people sitting down." That's what prompted the boutique angle, and now the café features clothing by local and international makers.
It's the first café I've been to that has changing rooms, and they're very cute, especially considering they were handmade by Davila based on a YouTube tutorial, Sanchez explained.
The café has an elevated, put-together Insta-worthy aesthetic made all the more impressive by its DIY origins. It's definitely photogenic, right down to the beautiful pastries.
An assortment of pastries available at Valentina.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
I tried a peanut-flavoured conchita, baked by a local contact of the owners'. It was fluffy and light, pairing well with the subtle lavender-and-rose-flavoured latte I chose.
Oh, and you can print whatever you want on your latte, so I got the MTL Blog logo, #represent, and promptly destroyed it to get my early afternoon caffeine fix.
My MTL Blog themed latte and a peanut conchita.Willa Holt | MTL Blog
The options really are endless: invite your crush and print them a heartfelt latte note, or bring a friend and leave each other messages on your coffee. Alison and Rene are nice enough that you could probably ask for something a little cheeky, too, but don't say you learned that from me.
I ended my visit at Valentina — which is named after the couple's future daughter, by the way — with a sample sandwich, and it didn't disappoint. What's not to love about well-seasoned chicken and beans?
As an aspiring skeptic with a soft heart, Valentina got to me in a way many Instagrammable spots really don't. It feels full of love and care, from the design elements to the savvy business strategies behind each decision. Like its owners, Valentina is entrepreneurial and trendy, but it's also sweet and welcoming: it's a heart-up. Like a regular start-up, but with extra heart.