Montreal Isn't Among Canada's Sexiest Cities? C'est Pas Possible!

Of Canada's sexiest cities and towns — Montreal placed 186th of 294. Quoi?!

Associate Editor
Icee Dc | Unsplash

When it comes to Montreal, one thing that stands true is that we're a pretty sexy city, right? Well, PinkCherry doesn't think so. The largest retailer for sex toys in the country compiled a list of Canada's sexiest cities, and Montreal placed nowhere near the top.

PinkCherry rated Canadian city consumer habits and behaviours from January 1 to December 31, 2021 mostly by looking at sex toy sales per person by location, and Montreal placed 186th out of 294.

Don't worry, we're just as confused.

If Montreal isn't up there on the list, then who is? Turns out, Calgary scored the top spot, with Surrey, and Ottawa coming in second and third.

Our favourite hypothesis for why Montreal comes so far down the list: because we're having more actual sex than people in most cities, reducing our demand for toys — or at least that's what we're telling ourselves.

Another explanation is perhaps more likely: PinkCherry does not offer a French version of their website … which seems like a factor that just might influence sales numbers in communities with significant francophone populations. PinkCherry had not replied to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Get with the français, PinkCherry — us Quebecers need some self-love, too.

PinkCherry Canada

Although we may not have scored as high as expected — again, let us refer back to our hypotheses one more time — PinkCherry still had some interesting bits of info on what Montrealers are into when it comes to sexy time.

Turns out handcuffs, butt plugs, and butter rum lube are Montreal's fav PinkCherry items, proving we've got a little bit of a freak-factor goin' on. As for Montreal's favourite bedroom fantasy, French maid seems to be a winner, according to the online retailer. Ooh la la!

PinkCherry shared that when it comes to Montreal's fav sex toys, we placed 178th for dildo purchases, 184th for bondage items, 185th for anal toys, and 194th for vibrators. As for Montreal men, sales of male masturbators landed us in the 185th spot.

While our placement wasn't anywhere near where we thought it'd be, it goes without saying that you're still sexy to us, Montreal!

