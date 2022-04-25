Time Out Market Montreal's 1-Day Food Extravaganza In May Lets You Try 4 Dishes For $36
So you can try a little bit of everything. 🤤
Visiting Montreal restaurants is all fun and games until you can't decide what the heck to order. Sometimes, you just want a little bit of everything.
And at Time Out Market Montreal's popular food event “La Tournée Gourmande" happening in May, you can get exactly that.
On Saturday, May 7 from 5 to 9 p.m., visitors of the market will have the chance to a variety of unique dishes from the different restaurants for a reduced price.
The concept is simple: you buy a $36 ticket that allows you to try to four $9 menus of your choice created especially for the event by the local restaurateurs.
At La Tournée Gourmande, you have the chance to try different meals from four of the following restaurants:
- Tunnel Espresso
- Le Blossom
- Marusan
- Red Tiger
- Le Taj
- Paul Toussaint
- Chanthy Yen
- Mezzmiz
- Americas BBQ
- Burger T
- Il Miglio
- Moleskine
- Campo
- Casa Kaizen
Wondering what type of dishes you'll be able to taste test? Vegetarians have options like the Agebitashi Eggplant, fried eggplant marinated in traditional Japanese broth, from Marusan and the Nori Espuma from Casa Kaizen.
As for the meat eaters out there, you'll be able to try dishes like the Shish barak, sauteed beef dumplings, from Mezzmiz or Paul Toussaint's famous jerk chicken.
To snag a ticket to this event, you can get one beforehand on Eventbrite or directly at Time Out Market Montreal on the day of the event.
Plus, while there, you can always visit the Time Out Bar or Wine Bar to get yourself a beer or cocktail to go with all the flavours you'll be trying.
La Tournée Gourmande
Cost: $36 for four dishes
Where: Time Out Market Montreal; Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: Saturday, May 7th from 5-9 p.m.
