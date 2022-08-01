Machine Gun Kelly's Mic Was Apparently Cut Mid-Song During His Osheaga Set
Fans suspect the crew cut him off to make way for Dua Lipa.
Machine Gun Kelly took to the stage on the final night of the long-awaited grand return of Montreal summer staple Osheaga. According to Narcity Québec, the singer gave festivalgoers a lively performance — at one point even scaling the festival infrastructure — despite, he confessed to the crowd, not having eaten or slept in over two days. But he might finally have had a chance to turn in slightly early Sunday night.
Narcity reports that the singer's mic was cut mid-song at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, about 10 minutes after his set was scheduled to end.
Videos posted by fans appear to show the stage go quiet before a visibly confused Kelly turns around looking for an explanation. He eventually seems to understand the situation, shrugs in disappointment, smiles and thanks the crowd before exiting.
\u201chere\u2019s the video of colson getting cut off when performing twin flame, don\u2019t know what it is about this song and technical issues, but that was shady af, he might\u2019ve gone over his time but you can\u2019t just do that in the middle of his most personal song, so pissed rn\u201d— Darian Velazquez\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf08 I MISS COLSON BAKER (@Darian Velazquez\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udf08 I MISS COLSON BAKER) 1659318041
The mic cut was apparently necessary to make way for the next performer, pop star Dua Lipa.
\u201cThe fact they cut @machinegunkelly microphone before he ended his set lol disrespectful AF #OSH22 #osheaga2022\u201d— Xane (@Xane) 1659320855
In one video, fans can be heard shouting Lipa's name as Machine Gun Kelly's music stops.
\u201c@vekelthewoman HIS MOST IMPORTANT SONG TOO\u201d— Lena\u2600\ufe0f (@Lena\u2600\ufe0f) 1659317546
Reactions to the incident appear to be mixed. While Machine Gun Kelly seems to have gracefully moved aside, some of his fans took issue.
\u201cHero sound person who cut off Machine Gun Kelly who had already gone like 12 min over \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe #osheaga\u201d— Saleema Nawaz (@Saleema Nawaz) 1659323049
Some Dua Lipa fans, meanwhile, seem to have been ecstatic. One Twitter user (in a tweet we, unfortunately, cannot share in this article) even jokingly suggested the crewmember responsible for the mic cut deserves sexual favours as a reward.
Machine Gun Kelly's bathroom mirror selfie on arrival in Montreal.@machinegunkelly | Instagram
We still hope, at least, that Kelly had a good time after what sounds like a hectic previous 48 hours for the singer. Ahead of his Osheaga performance, he took to Instagram to say that he "went through hell" to get to Montreal for the show.