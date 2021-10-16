7 Montreal Cafés With Delicious Pumpkin Spice Lattes If You're Over Going To Starbucks
You know you want it! 🎃☕
With October in full swing, it means we're halfway through the season... No, not fall, but pumpkin spice latte season!
Maybe you're not a fan of the OG PSL from good old Starbucks. Maybe you've gotten tired of it or you'd simply prefer to support local businesses. Whatever your reason, there are lots of spots around the city with their own versions of classic fall beverage for you to fall in love with.
Café Perko
Address: 753, rue Villeray, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is a perfect place to study and pick up a tasty coffee when you need a fall-flavoured caffeinated pick-me-up.
Jones Café
Address: 3349, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This vegan spot in Hochelaga is perfect if you're looking for a plant-based PSL to get into the autumn spirit.
Café des Habitudes
Address: 1104, rue Saint-Zotique E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This super cozy café is a great place to grab a pumpkin spice as you make your way through Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.
Barley
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Barley may be known as the cereal bar, but come fall, it's known as a go-to place for PSL.
Café Zezin
Address: 2351, rue Jean-Talon E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This café is surrounded by lots of parks, so you can grab your latté to go and head off to explore the changing leaves.
Les folles qui popotent café
Address: 3251, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Looking for an iced version of a PSL for those days that feel more like summer than fall? This bakery has treats and drinks to satisfy all of your pumpkin needs.
Café Entre-Deux
Address: 5930, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This café and wine bar makes its pumpkin spice beverage with REAL pumpkin. As they said themselves on Instagram, don't sleep on it.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- Tim Hortons Canada Just Launched An All-New Pumpkin Spice Ice ... ›
- Local Montreal Cafés With Colourful Lattes To Brighten Your Day ... ›
- Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Returning To Quebec - MTL Blog ›