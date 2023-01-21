Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield Is Out For The Season Due To An Injury
The Habs player will require surgery.
Only hours before the Montreal Canadiens are expected to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Hockey League (NHL) has announced that Habs star Cole Caufield will not finish the remainder of the season.
In a Saturday morning press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis provided more details regarding the situation.
\u201cMartin St-Louis s\u2019adresse aux m\u00e9dias en vue du match de ce soir au Centre Bell.\n\nMartin St-Louis is addressing the media in Montreal ahead of tonight\u2019s game.\n\n#GoHabsGo https://t.co/VBHtK0GeXa\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1674318415
"Cole got hurt earlier this year, it was something that he was playing with and then dealing with it. He was getting evaluated after every game, then we got more information last night, which made us make some decisions. [...] It's not an incident, it's a combination of playing with it, and then with the information we got last night we got there today," he explained.
In a press release issued on January 21, the NHL stated that Caufield "suffered a right shoulder injury that will require surgery in the near future. An update on his rehabilitation period will be issued following the medical procedure, but it has been determined that his season is over."
Martin St-Louis also shared that he did not know the extent of Caufield's injury and or what's in store for Cole moving forward. "We don't really know what the next steps are."
"The most important thing about Cole is not his goals, it's his enthusiasm," said St-Louis.
The NHL also shared that forward Alex Belzile was subsequently called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket and forward Jonathan Drouin has now been added to the injury list retroactively.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.