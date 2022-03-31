A Montreal West Island Disney Movie Shoot Ravaged A Green Space & Residents Are Pissed
Production covered the green space with gravel.
Some Pointe-Clarie residents are raising hell after a shoot for a Disney movie in the Montreal West Island municipality ravaged a local green space. The Montreal Gazette was first to report this story.
In a March 17 Facebook post, Pointe-Claire City Councillor Erin Tedford said calls and emails have been pouring into her office concerning the incident in which production for upcoming movie The Naughty Nine poured gravel over a common area to make it easier for trucks to access the site.
Poutine Productions, the company responsible for the shoot, sent a letter of apology to local residents claiming the gravel was necessary during the spring thaw when activity on the green turned it into a muddy mess. The company said it used the space in the first place because the city had requested it not park trucks on the street.
"Please accept our most profound apologies for the inconvenience our film shoot is causing you," the letter reads. "This is not something we had planned. We understand the frustration you might feel at this point."
Poutine Productions committed to contracting a landscaper to clean up the gravel and replant grass — something that it says will only be possible in May.
Tedford, meanwhile, suggested she has received "abusive and threatening messages" from constituents.
She explained in her Facebook post that the shoot was approved not by the city council but through a pre-established process that included written consent from nearby residents.
Tedford is calling on the city council to "reexamine" the permitting process.
According to Deadline, The Naughty Nine will be a Disney Channel original movie about a fifth-grader who assembles a team to infiltrate the North Pole after he discovers he's on Santa's naughty lift.