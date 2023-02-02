Montreal En Lumière Released Juicy Details About Its Opening Night & It's Gonna Be Lit
Not literally, but also, sort of literally.
Montreal's beloved winter festival is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles on February 16, with some opening events that are sure to bring at least a little free cheer to the frozen wastelands of Montreal.
The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. at the Place Loto-Québec at the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, where a percussion group called Baratanga will set things off with a bang (of drums). Then, there will be on-ice acrobatics from a troupe led by former Cirque du Soleil performer Kevin Lapierre.
To top off the opening night, three pairs of Canadian skaters from the Académie de glace de Montréal will bring their artistic vision to the ice. Montreal en lumière says it'll be "an evening of truly fancy footwork," and the best part of it all is that it's completely free.
Once you've been fully entertained by the performances, you'll be able to freely skate at the Esplanade Tranquille serenaded by a diverse music program ranging from disco to metal. There will also be performers mingling with the skating crowd, including Space-Bianca light fairies, dancing water spirits on stilts, and a professional skating troupe called Red Lips District.
Oh, not to mention even coaches from the Montréal Canadiens Rookie Camp will be in attendance to share "insider tips with kids trying out ice skating for the very first time." If that doesn't sound positively adorable, I don't know what does!
Two former Montreal Canadiens players will also be gracing the festival rinks this year, so keep an eye out for Mathieu Dandenault and Gilbert Delorme as you enjoy the festive atmosphere.
Montreal en Lumière Opening Night
Price: Free
When: February 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Place Loto-Québec at the Esplanade Tranquille, Montreal, QC
