Igloofest 2023: 31 Of The Most Memorable Outfits From The Festival's Closing Weekend
Festivalgoers didn't disappoint with their winter fashion ☃️
It's a wrap for the 2023 edition of Igloofest, the "coldest festival on Earth." This year, the acclaimed Montreal event featured performances from big DJs including Flume, Kavinsky, Tiësto, and Nora En Pure, to name a few.
You might assume most Montrealers would just wear tons of random layers just to keep warm on the dancefloor, but festivalgoers really made an effort and came up with some impressive winter festival fashion to celebrate the event's 15th edition.
From furry creatures to matching outfits, cow-boy looks and retro ski gear, you've all proven that the best looks aren't just reserved for hot summer days.
It's clear that Montreal knows how to pull off memorable music festivals no matter the weather outside — and that Montrealers always show up looking on top of their game.
Here are some of the most memorable outfits from Igloofest's show featuring Dutch artist Tiësto on February 10.
Which one is your favourite?
A person in a blue wig with a tutu and cloud-shaped umbrella at Igloofest 2023.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
An Igloofest 2023 attendee wearing a fox mask and an Adidas sweatshirt.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Two people at Igloofest 2023, one wearing a fur coat and hat and the other wearing a unicorn onsie and Montreal Canadiens scarf.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Two Igloofest 2023 attendees in pink ski outfits.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
A group of Igloofest 2023 attendees, several of them wearing illuminated caps or scarves.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
A group of four Igloofest 2023 attendees, two of them in cowboy hats.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Four people attend Igloofest 2023 in onsies representing a dinosaur, shark, unicorn and spiderman.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
A group of eight Igloofest 2023 attendees, four of them in brightly-coloured, retro-inspired ski suits.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Five Igloofest 2023 attendees in shiny or brightly-coloured, retro-inspired ski suits.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Two people attend Igloofest 2023, one with a unicorn mask and the other dressed like a panda.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Two people at Igloofest 2023, one in a leopard-print coat and top hat and the other in a large red cap.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Two people in pink ski suits at Igloofest 2023.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog