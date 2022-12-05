Montreal Is Getting A New Pro Basketball Team That'll Play In An American League
Tryouts are in January. 🏀
Montreal is shooting for an all-new American-league professional men's basketball team to hit the Olympic Park court as of March 2023.
The city is the first to have a Canadian team in The Basketball League (TBL). Each winter/spring season will see 24 games played at home and south of the border.
Half of those games will be played at home during the TBL regular season between March and June. Tickets for the general public will start at $20.
That means you'll soon be able to catch the Montreal Alliance play home games in the Canadian Elite Basketball League at the Verdun Auditorium and then pivot to Centre Pierre-Charbonneau for even more on-court action.
Fifteen Montreal players will make up the team with local tryouts opening in mid-January 2023. The team roster will be finalized by the end of the following month
TBL is one of the fast-growing minor league basketball organizations in North America. It expanded from eight to twenty-two teams this past year and is slated to establish teams in 44 cities, including a second Canadian team in the town of Alma, three hours north of Quebec City.
Montreal's new team is owned by professional basketball player Juan Méndez, who helps coach the McGill University Redbirds. It will be coached by Igor Rwigema, who has founded and coached major basketball programs across the province.
The name and logo of Montreal's new TBL team will be unveiled on December 8.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.