This Montreal Restaurant's Surfer Vibe Will Totally Make You Feel Like You're Dining In LA
Rad food and even gnarlier cocktails dude! 🤙
Looking for a little taste of California? Well, Shack Attakk lets you ride the wave straight to the Pacific at their totally rad beach-inspired resto located in the Rosemont borough of Montreal.
With the pastel-coloured decor, surfboards, hanging boats, fish and anchors, and of course, Shack Attakk's bamboo bar, you'll definitely feel like you've been transported to the beaches of LA. The Montreal spot offers an incredible brunch menu and some stellar gourmet dishes that already have us salivating.
You'll find a sinfully good breakfast poutine, twelve varieties of Shack Attakk's famous eggs Benedict's, classic pancake dishes, French toast, waffles and so many other finger-licking good options. They've even got a vegan breakfast menu and a keto menu to choose from.
Shack Attakk serves up a pretty b*tchin' lunch and dinner menu, too. You can opt-in to try out a few of their entrees including fried squid, chicken wings, fish tacos, fried pickles and their own take on a Caesar salad called the Jules Attakk.
Guests can also bite into one of Shack Attakk's many burgers, which can be made with beef, chicken, fish or vegetarian style. The good times don't stop there, as you'll definitely wanna check out their cocktails.
While the Montreal restaurant serves up your classic cocktails such as a margarita, nergoni, and an old-fashioned, they've got both cocktails and mocktails worth trying out.
From their Gros Spritz, Monokini, and Mielmonade, all the way to the Gin Tropic and L'Apres Surf, you certainly won't be leaving thirsty.
Pitchers to share range from $27 to $29, which can totally be enjoyed on the resto's outdoor terrasse.
Shack Attakk has three restaurants across Quebec, one in Montreal, Chambly and Mont-St-Hilaire.
Shack Attakk
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2500, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC