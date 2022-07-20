Montreal Is Under A Heat Warning & The Humidex Could Hit 40 'Or More'
Here's what the rest of the week looks like.
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Montreal area, including Châteauguay, La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil, and Varennes, Wednesday morning.
With a humidex value projected to reach 40 and a UV index of 9 (which Environment Canada calls "very high"), Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a forecasted high of 31 C.
In its warning, the federal weather agency reminds people to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty. It also recommends staying in a cool place and scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, which today look like they'll be before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.
Thursday will be a cloudy hot day, according to the forecast, with a high of 29 C and a 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.
You can expect a very sunny weekend, with a high of 30 C on Friday, and 32 C on Saturday. The rain should be back on Sunday with a cooler 26 C high temperature.