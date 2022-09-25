5 Montreal Matcha Spots You Have To Try For A Fall Treat
It's totally tea-licious!
Matcha is delicious but sometimes suffers from common issues, like a bitter flavour or a powdery aftertaste. These five coffee and dessert spots are known for their consistently tasty matcha drinks, from traditional hot matcha to iced matcha lemonade blending the green tea with other sweet flavours. Try them all and tell us which is your favourite!
Matcha Zanmai
Where: 1428, rue Mackay, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Zanmai has all sorts of sweet treats to tide you over while you savour your drink. It features matcha-infused scones and other pastries alongside a more traditional cup of warm matcha.
Café Livia
Where: 1468, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This café is all about matcha, all the time, and its drinks are popular for a reason. Livia sells ceremony-grade matcha, made from younger tea leaves with a unique taste and aroma. Their matcha is sourced directly from Japan, and the quality shows.
Café Redwood
Where: 2604, rue Saint Patrick, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This elegant coffee shop isn't a matcha-specific café, but its matcha latte still manages to impress. Enjoy a cup in the light, breezy space while working or catching up with a few friends.
Melk Coffee Bar
Where: 5612, ave Monkland, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This specialty coffee café is another sleeper hit for matcha in Montreal. Despite the café's focus on coffee, their matcha is a solid option and will definitely hit the spot. Melk also has surprisingly stylish hats, so you can rep the brand that brings you a good matcha in the city.
Dessert Café Momo
Where:
Why You Should Go: Café Momo is known for its carefully crafted sweet desserts, but its matcha latte is not one to miss. If you can't get enough of that green tea, Momo also offers a matcha-flavoured Korean shaved ice dessert, called bingsoo. The one downside to Café Momo is that it seems extremely difficult to enter the store and not leave with a cake!