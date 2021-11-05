News

Montreal Police Found 2 People Dead In A Plateau Apartment Building

A police spokesperson said the individuals showed signs of violence.

Meurnierd | Dreamstime

At around 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Montreal police received a call about an unconscious person in an apartment building on rue Saint-Urbain and avenue Fairmount. When officers arrived, they found two people dead.

According to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois, the individuals exhibited signs of violence.

Police located one of the victims and found the other while "securing the apartment," Comtois said.

Major crimes investigators were dispatched to the scene and will work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of 4:30 a.m., police had established a perimeter for the investigation.