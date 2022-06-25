Montreal Weather Is Expected To Reach 40 C With Humidity This Weekend
It's gonna be HOT! 🥵
When it comes to Montreal weather, it's always best to expect the unexpected.
Despite the summer weather forecast calling for tons of rain and thunderstorms, as Quebec has seen much throughout the month of June, it appears as if a wave of heat and humidity is upon us.
Montreal is expected to reach a high of 29 degrees Celsius this Saturday afternoon, with a humidex of 37. Well, the heat isn't stopping there.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal will experience an even hotter day tomorrow, Sunday, June 26 as temperatures are set to reach humidex highs of, wait for it...40 degrees!
Montreal will see base temps reach as high as 32 degrees with humidity taking things up to a staggering 40 degrees Celsius.
While the 514 is finally getting a taste of heat and humidity, it appears as if we might not be able to enjoy it too much.
The Weather Network is calling for a "risk of strong thunderstorms," tomorrow. Mhm, more thunderstorms, folks.
The Montreal weather forecast calls for an estimated 10 millimetres of rain tomorrow. However, there is only a 40% chance of precipitation, meaning we might be able to soak up a little bit of sun while it lasts.
Despite the chance of rain, it's always best to take adequate precautions on sweltering days.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for various parts of eastern Canada and shared that "extreme heat affects everyone."
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada stated.
"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."
Enjoy the heat Montreal, and be safe.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.