Montreal Weather Is Looking Really Hot As The Humidex Could Reach Up To 43 This Week
This week's humidity index will be somewhere between 'OMG' and 'WTF'!
The Montreal weather for this week is looking...well, f*cking hot! Climate change really isn't messing around — and Montreal's forecast is proof of just that.
The Weather Network is calling for some high heat and humidity, so much so that the humidity index for Thursday, August 4 is currently at 43. Mhm, you read that right. Temperatures are expected to teach a high of 31 degrees Celsius with humidity making it "feel like" 43.
While July has delivered a mix of rainy days, heat waves, and thunderstorms, August is seemingly upping the ante with even rainier days, hotter heat waves, and even more thunderstorms.
According to The Weather Network, Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 27 C with humidity taking things up to 35. The forecast is also calling for a "risk of a thunderstorm" and it isn't stopping there.
In addition to Thursday's extreme weather conditions, Montrealers can also expect a "risk of thunderstorms" as the city could be hit with up to 10 millimetres of rain.
So, not only will it possibly be the most humid it has been this summer, but toss in a thunderstorm and we've got ourselves one of those sticky hot and humid AF days.
While things are expected to level out by Friday, with a high of 24 degrees, it doesn't appear as if it will last too long. The Weather Network is calling for a pretty humid weekend with the "feels like" factor set at 35 and 40 for Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Stay safe Montreal.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.