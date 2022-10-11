Montreal Weather Will Hit 20 C Later This Week (But Only For A Few Days)
There is some sun and rain in store too. ⛅
If you're already tired of the frosty temps that hit Montreal last week, the next few days have a small gift in store. The mercury is forecast to hit a comfortable 20 to 23 C on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Environment Canada predicts sunny skies on Wednesday with some cloud cover — basically perfect fall weather to take a walk outside and tour the changing leaves. It will still get chilly overnight with temps dropping to around 13 C.
While Thursday will be warmer still, the weather won't be quite as pleasant as the day before. There's a 30 percent chance of showers during the day that will continue into the night. Temps will again fall to 13 C.
\u201cEnjoy the sun while it lasts! The rain will be on the menu over southern Quebec Thursday and over central and eastern Quebec Friday.\n#QCstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1665497082
The rain is likely to last until Saturday. Moisture coming up from the United States will fill clouds moving north across the border bringing a lot of precipitation. It's still unclear what path the clouds will take, but some areas could get up to 50 mm of water, according to Météo Média.
Windy conditions are also expected, with gusts of up to 70 km/h in southern Quebec and up to 80 km/h in the eastern part of the province. "Property damage is possible, as is flooding. Power outages cannot be ruled out either," warns the weather site.
It's not unusual to see fall storms hit Quebec during October, due to the onset of colder weather, although they are expected earlier in the season, around mid-September. So it's time to revel in the warmth and sunshine while you still can.