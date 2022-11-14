Montreal's Atwater Christmas Village Is Hosting An Alsatian Food Night With Sausages & Taters
Early booking is advised. 🍽️
Montreal's Atwater Market is hosting a festive "knack party" at its Christmas Village on December 2. Attendees will stuff their bellies the Alsatian way with traditional Strasbourg sausages and other dishes from the eastern French region.
The "party" consists of $11.06 plates with knack sausage, potato salad and bread on the side. The tasty event will only take place on Friday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Organizers promise vegetarian options too.
The chalet of the Alsaciens de Montréal will be at the Atwater Market from December 2 to 4, selling bredele, bradala, manele, manala and of course... mouth-watering bretzels.
Thirsty grown-ups can savour some hot wine for the whole duration of the Village de Noël, which will open its doors on November 24.
On Sunday, December 4 beginning at 1 p.m., children can listen to the story of Saint Nicolas before meeting the legendary gift-giver himself.
The "knack party" comes along with other holiday food tastings by village organizer La Lutinerie, including a raclette party and a "Christmas under the sun" evening featuring a dish from a tropical destination, as well as a more local event with a Quebec-style menu.
The Knack Party At Montreal's Christmas Village
Cost: $11.06
When: December 2, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Montreal's Atwater Market, 3325, rue Saint-Ambroise