Montreal's Cuban Cultural Festival Is A Magical, Musical Celebration
Literally magical. There's going to be a magic show.
If you're already impatiently waiting for the blessed release of Friday, let this exciting cultural festival sweeten the deal. Festival International Cubaneando, celebrating Cuban culture and heritage in Montreal, is on for its 11th year this weekend. Hosted by non-profit organization L’Île de Cuba, the festival runs for two in-person days and one virtual session on July 29.
During the virtual festival, you can expect drum performances and cocktail workshops alongside the opening presentations for this 11th edition of Cubaneando. Once the in-person activities have started on July 30, there’s even more to discover.
Both in-person festival days will feature family-friendly activities for kids, including inflatables, face painting, and even some contests (prizes TBA). While the little ones are occupied, you can explore the performances lined up for day one. From clowns to DJs to performances from Cuban singers, the festival promises "unforgettable moments" of celebration to enjoy. And don’t forget to check out the magic show from group Magos America on Sunday morning!
The festival’s final day also features performances from Colombian talents Xue Bochica – giving an introduction to Colombian folklore – and DJ Cegupi, whose solo set will be followed by a “clash of the musical titans” later in the evening. There, he’ll perform back to back with DJ Pinchon and DJ Willy, two other festival favorites with their own sets over the weekend.
Festival International Cubaneando
When: July 30 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 31 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (with virtual events June 29)
Where: 8070 ave Christophe-Colomb, Montreal, QC
Cost: Free!