Montreal's Iconic Vogue Hotel Just Got A Major Makeover & Luxe New Look (PHOTOS)
The new suite spot in town. ✨
Montreal's Vogue Hotel dazzles anew, having undergone a metamorphic, multimillion-dollar makeover that has not only refreshed its style but also landed it a coveted spot in the Curio Collection by Hilton — a Canadian first.
Located in the Golden Square Mile, the boutique hotel has updated its look, amenities and services, promising a captivating stay for those eager to experience the charm of the city.
Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The hotel's main level has a free-flowing layout, greeting guests with a new, modern, two-storey glass and steel façade that floods the main level and mezzanine with light.
The lobby lounge leads to YAMA, a new modern Japanese restaurant from Antonio Park, which serves a refined Latin-influenced Pan-Asian menu. Specialties include Akami Tataki with ginger, almond milk and aji verde, Pan-Seared Scallop with yuzu, pisco and cauliflower, and Duck Breast with aji amarillo, foie gras and scallion.
Café Bazin, sister to the Westmount spot, is another culinary highlight of the hotel, offering French pastries and relaxed bistro fare.
Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The hotel's 148 guest rooms and suites have a residential feeling. Traditional king and double rooms range up to 480 sq ft, with full-height windows, grand bathrooms and oversized marble-enclosed soaker tubs.
Suites offer premium amenities and living spaces, including spa-like bathrooms and separate living rooms.
Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The Apartment Suite, for instance, encompasses a living room, fireplace and dining table for up to six guests. Alongside a fully equipped kitchen and two marble bathrooms, the separate bedroom has a king bed and a 55" television.
For those seeking ultimate luxury, the Presidential Suite on the hotel's top floor mimics a private apartment. The exclusive space includes a dedicated dining room, fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, powder room, spacious work area and an opulent king bedroom. Additional features include a full-size walk-in closet and a refined marble bathroom.
Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton.
"We knew the importance of re-creating something that would offer the refinement and flair that discerning guests expect while at the same time evoking memories of a beloved destination," said spokesperson Gaurav Gupta.
The updates to the Vogue Hotel herald a new chapter for the iconic downtown establishment, one that's fit for staycationers and out-of-towners alike.
Hotel Vogue Montreal x Curio Collection by Hilton
Where: 1425, rue de la Montagne
Rates: $450+/night