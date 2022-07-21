Montreal's Massive 'Dîner en Blanc' Is Coming Back At A Secret Location This August
The "chic picnic" is back! 💎
The 12th edition of "Dîner en Blanc" will take place on August 18 somewhere in our city. Following an all-white, smart dress code, thousands of Montrealers will head to a secret location revealed at the last minute. They'll gather in a public space to participate in a chic dinner emulating the glamour of French high society.
After setting up their tables and chairs, and once everyone in their row is ready, guests can take a seat — a group of disparate strangers with distinct lives brought together for one magical evening.
Promoting good taste and beauty, "Dîner en Blanc" is an exclusive and highly anticipated event. You can either receive an invitation from a past attendee or sweat it out on a waiting list of hundreds of people until a spot opens up.
Registration for the waiting list (phase 3) opens on July 25.
Guests have to bring their own table, chairs, white table cloth, cloth napkins, and picnic basket with a meal. They can also bring LED lights (regular candles are prohibited) and lighters to participate in a super Instagrammable group sparkler ignition.
Furniture kits will be available for rent for metro riders at as-yet unspecified stations.
Last but not least, Montreal's "Dîner en Blanc" is organizing an after-party for the very first time. You can keep the party going from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at a venue "near the secret location." Tickets will soon be available on the website for $15 each.