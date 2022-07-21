Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Massive 'Dîner en Blanc' Is Coming Back At A Secret Location This August

The "chic picnic" is back! 💎

Previous Dîner en Blanc events in Parc Jean-Drapeau and Place des Festivals.

Previous Dîner en Blanc events in Parc Jean-Drapeau and Place des Festivals.

Diner en Blanc - Montreal | Facebook

The 12th edition of "Dîner en Blanc" will take place on August 18 somewhere in our city. Following an all-white, smart dress code, thousands of Montrealers will head to a secret location revealed at the last minute. They'll gather in a public space to participate in a chic dinner emulating the glamour of French high society.

After setting up their tables and chairs, and once everyone in their row is ready, guests can take a seat — a group of disparate strangers with distinct lives brought together for one magical evening.

Promoting good taste and beauty, "Dîner en Blanc" is an exclusive and highly anticipated event. You can either receive an invitation from a past attendee or sweat it out on a waiting list of hundreds of people until a spot opens up.

Registration for the waiting list (phase 3) opens on July 25.

Guests have to bring their own table, chairs, white table cloth, cloth napkins, and picnic basket with a meal. They can also bring LED lights (regular candles are prohibited) and lighters to participate in a super Instagrammable group sparkler ignition.

Furniture kits will be available for rent for metro riders at as-yet unspecified stations.

Last but not least, Montreal's "Dîner en Blanc" is organizing an after-party for the very first time. You can keep the party going from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at a venue "near the secret location." Tickets will soon be available on the website for $15 each.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...