montreal olympic park

Montreal's Olympic Park Is Hosting A Free Concert By The Symphony Orchestra Tonight

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will showcase music from across the Americas.

Staff Writer
Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade at night.

Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade at night.

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal - OSM | Facebook

Tonight, Wednesday, August 10, forty minutes before sunset, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) will be performing a free concert at the Esplanade of the Olympic Park. The show will highlight the talents of Rafael Payare, the OSM’s music director and a renowned Venezuelan conductor, who will be at the helm this evening.

Called "The Many Colours of the Americas," this end-of-summer concert shows off the broad scope of beautiful music from North to South America, including a performance by Indigenous musicians who remain unnamed in this evening's program.

The Many Colours of the Americas will include a celebration of West Side Story and a reading, to help express the artistic diversity of the regions being showcased.

No registration is required to attend this event, which also kicks off the OSM’s Classical Spree 2022, a series of concerts, performances, interactive VR experiences, and other free activities during the last weeks of August.

The final weeks of summer will be packed with OSM concerts in parks and stages across Montreal, so keep an eye out – but be careful on Facebook, where the OSM says fraudulent events have been posted. For the full program of the Classical Spree, check the OSM’s website.

Montreal Symphonique Orchestra Free Performance

When: August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Address: Esplanade of the Olympic Park, 4141, ave Pierre-de Coubertin

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

