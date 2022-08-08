Montreal's Olympic Stadium Tower Is Full For The First Time Ever — See Inside (PHOTOS)
It finally happened.
Big day for the Big O. Decades after its completion, Montreal Tower, the famous inclined, 165-metre-tall structure that rises from behind the Montreal Olympic Stadium, is about to hit 100% occupancy for the first time ever.
The Olympic Park made the announcement Monday, August 8.
Human resources software development company SIGMA-RH plans to take over the tower's three top floors, 12 to 14, by January 2023, filling the remainder of the structure's office rental space.
SIGMA-RH already has floors 10 and 11. Desjardins/Accès D has had levels one through seven since 2018 and expanded to floors eight and nine in 2021.
Firm Provencher_Roy designed the Desjardins/Accès D offices, transforming space that had been empty since 1987 into a modern suite that puts the tower's geometry and architectural elements on display.
Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger
Photos of the space from 2018 and 2020 hint at what it's like to work in the refurbished tower.
In a statement, Montreal Olympic Park Director-General Michel Labreque said workers in Montreal Tower make the expansive grounds feel "more lively than ever."
He added that the tower's office spaces "respond to [the] new needs" of a workplace post-pandemic by "offering a dynamic and inspiring environment" that he says motivates workers to come to the office.
In a press release, the Olympic Park touts the tower's "abundant fenestration" and "unobstructed views" of the metro area.
There is still more work to be done on the tower. The refurbishment of its public areas, including a first-floor welcome space, the top observation floors and the funicular that runs along its spine, is set to wrap up by spring 2024, according to the Olympic Park website.