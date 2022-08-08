Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal olympic stadium

Montreal's Olympic Stadium Tower Is Full For The First Time Ever — See Inside (PHOTOS)

It finally happened.

Senior Editor
Montreal Olympic Tower offices. Right: Exterior view of the Montreal Olympic Tower.

Montreal Olympic Tower offices. Right: Exterior view of the Montreal Olympic Tower.

Stéphane Brügger

Big day for the Big O. Decades after its completion, Montreal Tower, the famous inclined, 165-metre-tall structure that rises from behind the Montreal Olympic Stadium, is about to hit 100% occupancy for the first time ever.

The Olympic Park made the announcement Monday, August 8.

Human resources software development company SIGMA-RH plans to take over the tower's three top floors, 12 to 14, by January 2023, filling the remainder of the structure's office rental space.

SIGMA-RH already has floors 10 and 11. Desjardins/Accès D has had levels one through seven since 2018 and expanded to floors eight and nine in 2021.

Firm Provencher_Roy designed the Desjardins/Accès D offices, transforming space that had been empty since 1987 into a modern suite that puts the tower's geometry and architectural elements on display.

St\u00e9phane Br\u00fcgger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger

Photos of the space from 2018 and 2020 hint at what it's like to work in the refurbished tower.

St\u00e9phane Br\u00fcgger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger

St\u00e9phane Br\u00fcgger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger

In a statement, Montreal Olympic Park Director-General Michel Labreque said workers in Montreal Tower make the expansive grounds feel "more lively than ever."

He added that the tower's office spaces "respond to [the] new needs" of a workplace post-pandemic by "offering a dynamic and inspiring environment" that he says motivates workers to come to the office.

St\u00e9phane Br\u00fcgger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger

St\u00e9phane Br\u00fcgger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger offices in the Montreal Olympic Stadium Tower.Stéphane Brügger

In a press release, the Olympic Park touts the tower's "abundant fenestration" and "unobstructed views" of the metro area.

There is still more work to be done on the tower. The refurbishment of its public areas, including a first-floor welcome space, the top observation floors and the funicular that runs along its spine, is set to wrap up by spring 2024, according to the Olympic Park website.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...