Popular Montreal Restaurant India Rosa Has Just Opened A Huge (& Fancier) Second Location
Indian fusion brunch or tapas and cocktails for dinner?🍸
Open since July 2018, India Rosa on avenue du Mont-Royal E. has made a name for itself in the Montreal food scene. When MTL Blog asked readers for their top Indian restaurant recommendations, it topped the list. Now, a second, bigger and fancier location has opened in Griffintown. It seems to flaunt the success of the original.
India Rosa Griffintown is located near the Bassin Peel. If the first restaurant is defined by its comfortable contemporary design with rustic accents, the new branch is classier, serving tropical lounge vibes with large mirrors, wooden furniture and blue accents.
Artist Aurore Danielou was hired to paint leafy murals inside and on the wide windows.
And while you might be distracted by the pretty green wall at the entrance, the gigantic luminous bar with countless liquor bottles is the true centrepiece.
As for the menu, India Rosa Griffintown remains loyal to the first restaurant in the Plateau.
On the restaurant's Facebook page, you'll find pics of mouthwatering Indian meals, from chicken or chai waffles to butter chicken eggs Benedict, panko golden bread, malai kofta, masala veggies and much more.
The restaurant wrote in a December post that there will be a total of 15 tapas, 15 shareable plates, 16 vegetarian meals and over 50 cocktails on the menu.
So whether you're looking for a stylish spot for your next date or 5 à 7, or you want to indulge in some comfort food, you might want to consider the new India Rosa.
India Rosa Griffintown
Courtesy of Agence Franchir for India Rosa
Where: 1050, rue Wellington
When:
- Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight
- Brunch: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.