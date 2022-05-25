Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Drake Stopped By A Montreal Bridal Shower Over The Weekend (VIDEO)

"We just came to say 'hi!'"

Senior Editor
Drake at the Montreal Ritz-Carlton.

@kimkokonutt | Instagramkimkokonutt | Instagram, @kmhdfld | Instagramkmhdfld | Instagram

We're on "Drake watch." After performing at the Metro Metro festival, Drake quietly made several stops in Montreal — including at a bridal shower at the local Ritz-Carlton on Sunday.

Friends of bride-to-be Catherine Hamel organized Drake's surprise visit through mutual acquaintances, Hamel's best friend, Sabrina Adams, told Narcity Québec.

"It was a little surprise in good faith. Cath was very happy!" Adams said in a message to MTL Blog's sister outlet. "We know people in common, so it makes things easier. It's still very nice of him!"

Drake aperçu dans un « bridal shower » à Montréal #Shortswww.youtube.com

Drake is said to have spent between 10 and fifteen minutes at the event, greeting the bride and other guests in the hallway outside the reception hall.

"We just came to say 'hi'" he says in a brief video shared with Narcity and MTL Blog.

Drake also made a stop at Ziggy's Pub on rue Crescent.

"Just another Sunday night at Ziggy's!" the pub wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of the rapper embracing owner Ziggy Eichenbaum. In the photo, Drake holds a baseball cap reading, "Ziggy's Pub Montreal's Best Sh*thole."

Though Drake's affinity for his hometown of Toronto is well known, public visits to Montreal are rare. Quebecers only get hints of his familiarity with their province and the francophone world more broadly — like that time he was hanging out at the beach with a Quebec woman.

Drake also has at least some exposure to French through his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux, Adonis Graham, who hilariously tried to explain death to his father in a video posted to Instagram in January.

