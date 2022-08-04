Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

drake

Drake's New Music Video Shows Him Driving Around Montreal

You can see the Olympic Stadium and the downtown Montreal skyline.

Senior Editor
Drake stands in the moonroof of a moving vehicle in what appears to be the Ville-Marie Tunnel under downtown Montreal. Right: Drake performs at Metro Metro 2022.

Drake stands in the moonroof of a moving vehicle in what appears to be the Ville-Marie Tunnel under downtown Montreal. Right: Drake performs at Metro Metro 2022.

Drake | YouTube, Courtesy of @pierreluccarlepierreluccarle

On August 2, Drake dropped the music video for his song "Sticky," the seventh track off his album Honestly, Nevermind released on June 17. The video shows the Canadian singer mostly on the move, hopping in and out of planes, boats and automobiles between shows, dinners, clubs and a dip in a pool.

The first sequence shows clips of Drake's May appearance at Montreal's Metro Metro music festival, as well as a drive through what appears to be the Ville-Marie Tunnel and down a street with a view that resembles that from boulevard Robert-Bourassa south of rue Notre-Dame downtown.

Also visible in the video are the Olympic Stadium and what looks to be the Air Canada and Air Transat hangars next to Montreal-Trudeau Airport.

The images of Quebec's metropolis appear in the video as the rapper gives the province a shoutout with the lyrics, "Two sprinters to Quebec / chérie, où est mon bec?"

Metro Metro organizer Olivier Primeau told Narcity Québec that he had no idea the festival would feature in the music video.

According to "Sticky" video director Theo Skudra, the other filming locations were Miami, Stockholm, Saint-Tropez, and Ibiza.

Drake - Sticky (Official Music Video)www.youtube.com

Drake also used his May visit to Montreal to crash a bridal shower at the Ritz-Carlton.

The then-bride-to-be's best friend, Sabrina Adams, told Narcity Québec, that mutual friends arranged the visit.

"It was a little surprise in good faith. Cath was very happy!" Adams wrote in a message to the outlet. "We know people in common, so it makes things easier. It's still very nice of him!"

