Piknic Électronik's Summer Schedule Drops Next Week & Here's When You Can Buy Your Tickets
Summer in Montreal is officially back on this year! And naturally, that means spending your Sundays at Piknic Électronik.
From May 22 to October 2, get ready to sip from a bucket at Parc Jean-Drapeau in a crowd of people like you used to since Piknic Électronik can finally allow its maximum capacity to its outdoor events for the first time since 2019.
The much-anticipated schedule for this summer is set to officially be released on April 12 and you'll be able to purchase your tickets for the 18 main events the following day.
If you're hoping to cop yourself a season pass, you can get one during the pre-sale, which begins on April 7, if you subscribe to Piknic Électronik's newsletter. If not, the season pass sale opens to the rest of the public on April 8 directly on the event's website.
If you act quickly, you can get a season pass for $119, and once those sell out, for $139. After those ones are gone, getting a pass to all regular events is going to cost $450. Students can luckily purchase a season pass for only $99.
Those who simply cannot wait for Piknic Électronik's main events to start can get the party started early at OfF Piknic, aka additional nights added at the main event schedule. KAYTRANADA will be kicking these nights off on May 19 and 20.
You can already get your OfF Piknic VIP passes on the website starting at $69.58, and the same goes for general admission, which start at $21.74.
Piknic Électronik and OfF Piknic
Cost: Daily pass prices to be announced and tickets for general admission to OfF Piknic start at $21.74
When: May 22 to October 2 for Piknic Électronik's main events and May 19 to September 24 for OfF Piknic
Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
