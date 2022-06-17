8 Things To Do During Montreal’s Grand Prix Weekend
On your mark, get set, go... get your wallet. 🏁
On your mark, get set, go! Montreal's Grand Prix weekend is officially back for the first time since the pandemic hit and the city is sure to be bumping during the next few days — to say the least.
Wondering what to do in Montreal during this time? You can always head to one (or more) of these events that are taking place specifically for F1 weekend.
Head To The Races
Address: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
We know exactly where the real F1 fans will be this weekend: at the tracks! Friday is reserved for practice sessions, then Saturday qualifying sessions take place, and finally, on Sunday, the official Formula 1 race is on.
212 Montreal
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
When: Now until June 19
On the hunt for a spot to celebrate Grand Prix weekend properly? Look no further. The supper club 212 will be celebrating all weekend long with different drinks and DJs every day of the weekend.
La Maison Peroni's "Le Paddock"
Address: 1192, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: Now until June 19
At Le Paddock, a pop-up immersive experience, visitors will be able to explore the 2-story space decorated in all things Peroni, sample Peroni beer, sip on Peroni cockails and take photos with an Aston Martin F1 car. And entry is totally free!
Festival Grand Prix Sur Crescent
Address: rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
When: All weekend
The street will be entirely closed off to cars for Grand Prix weekend and we can expect a massive street party to take place featuring DJ sets and different musical acts. For the real F1 fans, there will be merchandise booths where you can cop some memorabilia of your favourite racers. And without a doubt, the bars of Crescent are sure to be hopping this weekend.
Le Maxim Grand Prix Party
Price: $175 to $1,600
Address: Windsor Station; 1160, ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
When: Saturday, June 18 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
If you're an F1 fan, you'll be happy to know this event will have two of its cars on site at this prestigious party. Plus, you'll get the chance to see major artists like T-Pain, Wyclef Jean, Kim Lee, Frank Walker, and more.
Formula Peel Street Event
Address: rue Peel, Montreal, QC
When: All weekend
Downtown Montreal is definitely going to be packed this weekend, especially on Peel, where a street event organized by the street's merchants and over 400,000 visitors are expected. Expect to see tons of fancy cars and full terrasses! Plus, you can visit the Peel Paddock, the "biggest" pop-up day and night club in the city this weekend.
Ritz-Carlton's Grand Prix Party
Price: $1,000 + taxes
Address: Ritz Carlton; 1228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
When: Friday, June 17
If you've got money to blow, this event's for you. It may come with a steep price tag but if you've always wanted to party like the rich and famous, it'll cost you. This luxurious event will be filled with DJs, live performances, food made by renowned chefs, and an open bar. Proceeds from the tickets sold will be donated to the Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation, which is "committed to improving mental health care in Canada by bridging the gaps in the current system."
Bord'elle
Address: 390, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
When: Now until June 19
Bord'elle never fails to take you on a trip back to the 1920s and this weekend, in honour of Grand Prix, we're told that "lots of surprises wait" for visitors. So it's sure to be an unforgettable celebration!