Revenu Québec Is Hiring Hundreds Of People & You Could Earn Over $80,000
Is your résumé up to date?
Do you want Revenu Québec to pay you for a change? The agency that collects provincial taxes has entered a phase of "intense recruiting" throughout the province, with several open jobs in Montreal and Laval. You could score a job with an enviable salary in various sectors, such as customer service, information technology and accounting.
At the time of writing, there are 14 job opportunities on Montreal Island, including postings for an administrative support technician, storage clerk and driver, legal assistant, professional in tax investigations, and business analyst. Revenu Québec is also accepting applications for internships and student jobs.
Across all Montreal positions, salaries range from $39,886 to, at the end of the highest scale, $121,343. There are several positions in the $45,000 to $87,000 range.
The agency promises a "flexible 35 hours" of work per week.
If hired, you're also entitled to long list of benefits, such as four weeks of vacation after your first year, 13 paid public holidays, the possibility to work remotely anywhere in Quebec, and health insurance.
Job requirements vary from one position to another, but in all cases, you must be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident or in possession of a valid work permit to apply.
Revenu Québec currently has offices in 13 of the 17 administrative regions of Quebec, with just over 1,600 jobs in rural areas of the province. They plan to increase this number by 2028.
Information about Revenu Québec's hiring process is online. You can also send your questions via email to accesRH@revenuquebec.ca, or call 1 514 228-3139.