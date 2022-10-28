A Vegan Christmas Market Is Coming To Montreal With Plant-Based Snacks & Cruelty-Free Gifts
No animals were harmed in the making of this market.🎄
If you're an enthusiast for all things plant-based but find yourself restricted during holiday season festivities, there is actually an event where you might find all the meat-free love you deserve. Montreal's Maison du développement durable is hosting the fifth edition of the Vegan Christmas Market on December 10 and 11, and you can visit for free!
The holiday fair which was hosted virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the limitations imposed by the pandemic but is finally back in its original form. "We're really looking forward to seeing the public and the vendors in person. It will be great to return to a real holiday fair experience," event organizer An Pham wrote in a press release.
On the culinary side, visitors will have the opportunity to snack on vegan pogos (special x-mas edition) by Les Aliments Green Brothers and to purchase fishless fish sauce produced by local company Bodhï Gourmet.
For dessert, or a sweet gift, you can visit the Choco de Lea stall and check out the soy-based chocolates.
According to information shared with MTL Blog, the Quebec-based coat label featuring BOIDA Outerwear will also be joining the party with its corn-fibre insulated coats and Atelier Tonic will sell cruelty-free body care products. Also at the market, you'll find Bego's vegan boots made from plant-based leathers (including a grape pleather).
The full list of artisans has yet to be announced, but you can expect over 40 vendors showcasing a variety of gourmet products, home decor, bedding, clothing, cosmetics, handcrafted jewelry, and more Christmassy surprises, "all made without animal exploitation."
Artisans can still apply to participate in the 2022 market, but their names will be put on a waitlist in case someone else cancels.
Montreal's Vegan Christmas Market 2022
Cost: General admission is free. VIP tickets are $13.80.
When: December 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Maison du Développement Durable, 50, rue Sainte-Catherine O.