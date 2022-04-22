Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal weather

The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Predicting It’s Going To Rain For, Like, Ever

Rain, rain go away or however the darn song goes! 🙄☔️

Associate Editor
Person in Montreal holding an umbrella as it rains on Mont-Royal Avenue.

Person in Montreal holding an umbrella as it rains on Mont-Royal Avenue.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Spring is officially in full force in Montreal, but y'know what that means? April showers! While it might bring about May flowers come next month, the wet Montreal weather forecast just isn't sitting right with us any longer.

Following a surprising 15-centimetre snowfall earlier this week, it's no shock that the 514 will be getting nearly 30+ millimetres of rain within the next week. Oh so fun, right? Don't worry, we're just as displeased.

According to The Weather Network, Montreal is expected to have quite a sunny Saturday with a high of 10 degrees Celsius. However, the nice weather isn't going to last.

Starting on Sunday, April 24, Montreal is expected to start experiencing cloudy weather with showers. Although Sunday's around 1 millimetre of rain will barely make a dent, the city is set to receive nearly 15 millimetres of rain on Monday.

As the week progresses, Montreal will receive an additional 15+ millimetres of rain, so it's definitely gonna be a wet one folks!

Despite Montreal's rainy forecast, temperatures aren't expected to dip too low. The silver lining, right?

The city will reach a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Monday, with temperatures staying above 10 degrees up until the end of the week, says The Weather Network.

While there is currently no flash flood or rainfall warning in effect, any Montrealer knows that the weather can change in the blink of an eye — and it's never usually in our favour.

So, get those umbrellas, raincoats and boots ready, 'cause rain is on its way, and possibly lots of it!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

