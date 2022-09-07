Québec Solidaire Is Calling For A New Montreal Metro 'Purple Line' (MAP)
This looks familiar...
Québec solidaire has released an ambitious plan for transit expansion in the Montreal area. Among the proposals is a new "purple" metro line from Laval to Ville-Marie via Montréal-Nord, Rosemont and the Plateau—Mont-Royal. The party says it would invest a whopping $47 billion by 2030 to put the plan into action if it's able to form a government after the 2022 Quebec election.
The "purple" line resembles other proposals for a rapid transit link between Montréal-Nord and downtown that bypasses the crowded Berri-UQAM station, including Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's signature "pink line" project and more recent designs for a new light-rail line.
Other metro network extensions are on the table under the QS vision too. The party would stretch the green line east toward Pointe-aux-Trembles. The orange line would extend north from its current western terminus at Côte-Vertu to Bois-Franc and into Laval.
The under-construction REM would get a one-station extension from Montreal-Trudeau Airport to the Dorval commuter train and VIA Rail station.
The proposal also includes an 80-kilometre web of tram lines reaching as far as Lachine in Montreal, Longueuil and Brossard on the South Shore, and Terrebonne and Repentigny on the North Shore.
A 100-kilometre rapid transit bus network and an additional 100 kilometres of reserved bus lanes complete the Québec solidaire transit expansion plan.
Map showing Québec solidaire's proposed transit expansion in the Montreal area.Québec solidaire
The party further vowed to adhere to expert and resident advice when it comes to transit planning.
"What we are proposing today is a vision," QS MNA and Mercier riding candidate Ruba Ghazal said in a press release.
"It is not Québec solidaire that will decide where we will put the bus stops. We will work with the ARTM [regional transit authority] and the municipalities, with citizens and experts, to prioritize and build the best possible projects: projects that meet the needs of the people and projects that are socially acceptable to the communities."
"Routes could be reviewed, connections could be added: we will not be dogmatic because our objective is to offer efficient alternatives to the solo car."