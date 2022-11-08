The Biggest Celebrity Fails In Montreal In 2022
Justin Bieber is our champion.🏆
Everyone has awkward moments in public, including your favourite superstars. Those blunders are even better when they're local.
From bad jokes to embarrassing moments on stage and social media humiliation, we appreciate the moments when our idols remind us that they're just humans who make mistakes like everyone else.
Here are some of the biggest celebrity fails (alleged and confirmed) reported by MTL Blog in 2022.
Justin Bieber
When: March 29, 2022
Where: SSENSE Montreal
What Happened: Justin Bieber appeared to go maskless inside a Montreal store even though it was still a requirement at the time. Pressed by MTL Blog, the health ministry declined to comment on this specific case, but said it was up to individual storeowners to enforce the rule.
Justin Bieber (AGAIN)
When: March 29, 2022
Where: Montreal Bell Centre
What Happened: During a concert, Justin Bieber teased his Montreal fans with a daring taunt: "go Leafs go!" Fans responded with their own "go Habs go" chant and loud booing. Bieber also made fun of the Montreal Canadiens' terrible showing that season, asking, "how's that playoffs season looking for you guys?" Someone likes to play with fire.
Machine Gun Kelly
When: July 31, 2022
Where: Montreal's OSHEAGA festival
What Happened: The American singer's mic was cut mid-song about 10 minutes after his set was scheduled to end. The artist kept singing without realizing that no one could hear him in the crowd anymore — Oops!
Luke Bryan
When: August 13, 2022
Where: Montreal's LASSO Festival
What Happened: During his Saturday night set, the "Play It Again" country singer wanted to show off his French skills to Montrealers, and only his "Bonjour" deserved some applause. Nevertheless, we appreciate the effort, Luke!
Adam Levine
When: September 2022
Where: Online
What Happened: The Maroon 5 singer faced backlash from fans worldwide after several women accused him of cheating on his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo by attempting to slide into their Instagram DMs. Quebec influencer and swimwear designer Élisabeth Rioux was one of the people who posted screenshots of a supposed message from Levine.