Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Biggest Celebrity Fails In Montreal In 2022

Justin Bieber is our champion.🏆

Staff Writer
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. Right: Machine Gun Kelly At Osheaga Festival 2022.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. Right: Machine Gun Kelly At Osheaga Festival 2022.

@adamlevine | Instagram, Osheaga | Facebook

Everyone has awkward moments in public, including your favourite superstars. Those blunders are even better when they're local.

From bad jokes to embarrassing moments on stage and social media humiliation, we appreciate the moments when our idols remind us that they're just humans who make mistakes like everyone else.

Here are some of the biggest celebrity fails (alleged and confirmed) reported by MTL Blog in 2022.

Justin Bieber

When: March 29, 2022

Where: SSENSE Montreal

What Happened: Justin Bieber appeared to go maskless inside a Montreal store even though it was still a requirement at the time. Pressed by MTL Blog, the health ministry declined to comment on this specific case, but said it was up to individual storeowners to enforce the rule.

Full story

Justin Bieber (AGAIN)

When: March 29, 2022

Where: Montreal Bell Centre

What Happened: During a concert, Justin Bieber teased his Montreal fans with a daring taunt: "go Leafs go!" Fans responded with their own "go Habs go" chant and loud booing. Bieber also made fun of the Montreal Canadiens' terrible showing that season, asking, "how's that playoffs season looking for you guys?" Someone likes to play with fire.

Full story

Machine Gun Kelly

When: July 31, 2022

Where: Montreal's OSHEAGA festival

What Happened: The American singer's mic was cut mid-song about 10 minutes after his set was scheduled to end. The artist kept singing without realizing that no one could hear him in the crowd anymore — Oops!

Full story

Luke Bryan

When: August 13, 2022

Where: Montreal's LASSO Festival

What Happened: During his Saturday night set, the "Play It Again" country singer wanted to show off his French skills to Montrealers, and only his "Bonjour" deserved some applause. Nevertheless, we appreciate the effort, Luke!

Full story

Adam Levine

When: September 2022

Where: Online

What Happened: The Maroon 5 singer faced backlash from fans worldwide after several women accused him of cheating on his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo by attempting to slide into their Instagram DMs. Quebec influencer and swimwear designer Élisabeth Rioux was one of the people who posted screenshots of a supposed message from Levine.

Full story

From Your Site Articles
    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...