This Massive Quebec Home For Sale Is Like A Modern Hogwarts Near Montreal
Wingardium leviosa your way into this magical property! 💫
With luxury home sales on the rise, it's no shock that this Quebec home for sale is currently on the market. Located only 45-minute outside of Montreal, this stunning Rosemère condominium is the perfect combination of both modern and rustic that give off the ultimate Hogwarts castle vibes.
The two-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bath property spans nearly, 2,300 square feet and will cost you a mere $1,145,000 — but can you really put a price tag on a home as mystical as this one? Especially considering it's located in the reputable Le Manoir Bleury-Bouthillier.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
The gourmet kitchen is easily the eye-catching room of the house. Adorned with white cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances, including a new built-in Sub-Zero panelled fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, this kitchen will have you feeling like you're giving Gordon Ramsay a run for his money.
The stunning island not only gives you extra cooking space but offers up a few spots to grab a quick bite, all while supplying you with additional storage areas to keep the kitchen totally spick and span.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
Located directly next to the kitchen is the dining room, which is on the ground floor and measures 11.10 x 13.11 ft. — making it the ideal space to entertain friends, and family, or simply enjoy a meal in peace completely solo.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
The living room is bright and spacious and can be transformed into the perfect room offering a mix between modern and homespun with its original stone walls.
This is definitely a fabulous space to entertain or simply relax and unwind with a glass of vino and your fave Netflix show. Perfect, perfect, perfect!
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
As if the original stone walls and pointed roof exterior weren't already giving Hogwarts vibes, then this spiral staircase definitely will.
The property is composed of not one, not two, but four floors showcasing its historic architecture and charm that make it quite the hot spot to live.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
The first bedroom is located on the second floor of the massive property and offers enough space for a king-sized bed, seating areas, and plenty of room for your belongings.
As for the bathroom? The grand tub itself is reason enough to move in!
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
The primary bedroom is located on the fourth floor of the condo and is full of light and its very own fireplace that makes for quite the quaint and cozy atmosphere to fall asleep in.
Additionally, the second bathroom also features its own fireplace and walk-in shower that is bound to leave you feeling absolutely refreshed and rejuvenated.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
The property also features a laundry room, central vacuum system, geothermal heating and air-conditioning, an alarm system and motion sensors.
This Rosemère home also provides you with plenty of outdoor space, which is perfect for the summertime.
Not only will you feel like you're practically living in your own castle, but you'll undoubtedly feel the magic, too.
Castle-Style Condo For Sale
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $1,145,000
Address: 1900, ch. du Manoir, Rosemère, QC