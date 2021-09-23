The Montreal Canadiens Have Just Started Training Camp & Already Have A Bunch Of Injuries
One of them is Carey Price.
The Montreal Canadiens are back and have just started training camp but already, a bunch of injuries have derailed their plans.
A total of seven players were unable to make it for the first day of training camp in Brossard. Five of those players are likely to be out for the entirety of training camp, according to the team.
Le hockey est officiellement de retour! 🏒 Officially on the ice for training camp! #GoHabsGo | @10_CD https://t.co/GPJX1LP5mP— Canadiens Montréal (@Canadiens Montréal)1632406561.0
Forwards Paul Byron, Mike Hoffman, Joel Teasdale, defenseman Josh Brook, and goaltender Carey Price all failed their medicals and are probably out until the start of the regular season.
Defenceman Joel Edmundson is listed with a day-to-day injury and might rejoin the team in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Habs forward Brendan Gallagher was absent for "family reasons" and will return to camp soon.
There's a palpable sense of excitement going into the new season. With a re-tooled team, a bunch of new players, and a new plan of action from head coach Dominique Ducharme, the Habs are looking fresh and capable.
Whether or not they'll make the Stanely Cup Finals again this season is highly debatable, but you best believe the boys will give it their best shot.