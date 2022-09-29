The Montreal SPCA Is Waiving All Adoption Fees This Friday
And no appointments are needed either!
The Montreal SPCA is hosting a free adoption day on September 30 and you don't even need an appointment. The animal welfare organization houses countless beautiful animals who are all waiting for their forever homes: cats, dogs of all ages and sizes, and small animals, such as rabbits and birds. To help facilitate their adoption, the SPCA is waiving all adoption fees from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
While you do not need an appointment to attend and possibly adopt an animal, it is best to brush up on the Montreal SPCA's important adoption information. This includes evaluating the costs related to adopting a pet and taking into consideration the adjustment period many people and/or families experience when taking in a new companion.
If you plan to adopt an animal, the SPCA says you must bring a carrier with you or plan to purchase one at its boutique. Additionally, you must bring valid identification in order to complete the adoption process and be sure to dress appropriately, since the waiting area to meet the animals will be outside.
Montreal SPCA Free Adoption Day
When: Friday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 5215, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC (métro Namur)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.