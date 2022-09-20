The Montreal SPCA Is Looking For A Forever Family For This Adorable Doggo
Meet Louis! 🐾
Calling all dog lovers! The Montreal SPCA is looking for a forever family for this adorable and healthy five-year-old doggo. Louis, described as "affectionate" and very much a "snuggler," is in search of a new hooman home to call his own.
The SPCA has fallen in love with Louis, deeming him the Montreal organization's favourite, and with a smile as sweet and cheerful as his, we certainly don't blame 'em one single bit. Louis also loves to roll over onto his back and get loads of belly rubs.
"He is also very good in the car and so would make the perfect companion for your rides in the country," the Montreal SPCA stated. So, if you're a fan of road trips, a weekend of camping or love a good walk in the great outdoors, Louis will happily be right beside you for the ride.
For those who have already fallen in love with the goodest boy ever but live in an apartment, don't fret, as Louis is not the most vocal. While he is, in fact, apartment friendly, the Montreal SPCA says that families without other animals would be ideal for this distinguished canine gentleman.
If you wish to adopt Louis, you must schedule a meeting with the SPCA. This face-to-face step ensures that you and Louis have a strong connection, this way, you won't be running into any unpleasant surprises back home. Those wishing to make an appointment or receive further information can visit the Montreal SPCA website.