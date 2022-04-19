Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Tabarnouche. The Montreal Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow Today

And Tuesday is only going to get uglier.

Senior Editor
Snow-covered Montreal street.

Snow-covered Montreal street.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Just as daytime high temperatures were finally beginning to consistently crest 10 C, the snow came back to remind us of her power. The Montreal weather forecast from Environment Canada says we could be in for between 10 and 15 centimetres of snowfall today.

The federal weather agency says the wet heavy snow could result in reduced visibility, slippery roads, and power outages.

At the time of writing, Hydro-Québec had only reported a handful of outages in the Montreal area.

The good news is that the snow won't last long. The bad news is that it's about to get even uglier out there.

Environment Canada says the precipitation will become a snowy-rainy mix by this afternoon. The Weather Network forecast shows the snow turning into ice pellets at around 11 a.m. and mixed precipitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Montrealers at least have nice weather to look forward to this week.

EnviroCan is forecasting sun and a high of 8 C on Wednesday (a high of 9 C with rain on Thursday but we'll not think about that) and clear skies with highs of 13 C and 9 C on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

