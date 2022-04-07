Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

The Montreal Weather Forecast Includes A Rainfall Warning And Possible Flooding

The Weather Network predicts rain every day from now to next Thursday.

Staff Writer
Montreal skyline on a rainy day.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Before heading out the door during the next two days, you're going to want to make sure you're geared up with your rain boots, raincoat and umbrella because there's some heavy precipitation expected in the Montreal weather forecast.

So much so that Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning, letting us know that we can anticipate 25 to 50 millimetres of rain on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8. A sad turn from the beautiful sunshine we saw during the past few days...

Unless you're a fan of the rain. Then you'll be happy with how this week is expected to play out weather-wise.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada warned, so we can expect lots of puddles in our near future.

The heavy rain could potentially cause some problems as well. The warning states that "localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

This rainfall warning is in effect for the following areas:

  • Châteauguay - La Prairie area
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil - Varennes area
  • Montréal Island area
According to The Weather Network's 7-Day Montreal weather forecast, we could be in for at least a little bit of rain every day from now to next Thursday. So, don't go putting those rain boots away any time soon.

But you know what they say, April showers bring May flowers.

A little bit of snow is even in the forecast for the upcoming Monday.

In happier news, next Wednesday, April 13, is expected to hit 14 C, so at least we know brighter days are ahead.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

