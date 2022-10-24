The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows A 20° Temperature Swing This Week — Get Ready For Heat
You're hot then you're cold, you're yes then you're no... 😎➡️🥶
The Montreal weather forecast shows humidex values approaching 30 this week. Take it as either summer's last breath or evidence of a planet hurtling toward climate catastrophe.
Environment Canada is predicting a three-day temperature buildup, beginning with a high of 19 C on Monday, October 24, and peaking at 24 C on Wednesday, October 26.
But the hottest day of the week could be Tuesday, when the federal weather agency anticipates a daytime high of 23 C and a peak humidex ("feels-like") value of 28.
More typically late-October temperatures could arrive by the end of the week: highs of 15 C on Thursday, 10 C on Friday and 13 C on Saturday. Lows could teeter on the edge of negative temperatures: just 1 C on Thursday and Friday.
That's a 23-degree swing between Wednesday's high and Thursday's low.
If the forecast holds up, Montrealers will see at least partially sunny skies all week until Saturday, when Environment Canada predicts a 60% chance of showers.