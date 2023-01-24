Montreal Is Under A Snowfall Warning & Facing 'Harsh Weather Conditions' This Week
"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas." 🌨️
Predictions are that February is going to be brutal, and Montrealers will get a taste of that this week. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Montreal and surrounding areas with meteorologists forecasting that the city will be hit with up to 25 cm of precipitation and strong winds, as of Wednesday and through the end of the week.
Blowing snow is of particular concern and the government agency warns that drivers and pedestrians should "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions." Visibility will likely be reduced having a particular impact on rush hour traffic.
\u201c\u2744\ufe0f 15 to 25 cm of snow, strong winds, blowing snow. A major system will affect southern and central Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday. Be ready for some very harsh weather conditions if you plan to travel. #QCstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1674597932
The harshest weather will likely hit on the evening of January 25 and continue through the morning of January 26. An Environment Canada graph shows strong winds and heavy snowfall will make travel in and around Montreal particularly difficult on Thursday morning. The storm will then shift further east, impacting travel in Quebec City well into the afternoon.
\u201cWinds and blowing snow will combine to the snowfall from Wednesday evening to Thursday and give poor travel conditions. Here are the periods when travel may be more difficult.\n#QCstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1674512739
Montrealers could face gusting winds of over 40 km/h on Thursday morning, warns MétéoMédia. When most people wake up, there will already be a 15 cm blanket of snow to clear off cars and walkways.
"In the greater metropolitan area, the temperature will favor dry and light snow which will be particularly dangerous," the weather outlet concludes.
The storm is apparently stemming from weather patterns brewing in the Southern U.S., including Texas, Louisiana and Florida, which are all under a severe tornado watch.
Fortunately, Friday through the rest of January is looking sunny (albeit cold) so you can enjoy some clear skies before a frightful February begins.