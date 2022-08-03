The Toronto Raptors Are Finally Coming Back To Montreal For A Preseason Game This October
Lizzo said it best: it's about damn time! 🏀
The wait is (almost) over. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially announced two Canadian dates for the preseason in October 2022 as part of its 8th Canada Series and one of 'em will be right here in Montreal.
You definitely don't want to miss the Toronto Raptors' big come back to Montreal, as it's the first time the series will be held in the city since the beginning of COVID-19. The team currently features two Quebec players: Chris Boucher and Khem Birch.
\u201cThe @Raptors and @celtics are coming to MONTREAL on October 14! \ud83d\udd25\n\nLEARN MORE \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/vF6ts8h2oV\n\n#NBACanadaSeries is presented by @Bell.\u201d— NBA Canada (@NBA Canada) 1659536292
After a first preseason game in Edmonton, Alberta on October 2, the Toronto Raptors, who are still the only NBA team from Canada, will face the Boston Celtics at our very own Bell Centre on Friday, October 14. This will be the league’s sixth game in Montreal since 2012.
“It’s so good to once again be able to play in front of our fans across Canada. We’re looking forward to returning to Montreal, and to playing at Rogers Place in Edmonton for the first time. It’s a fantastic reminder, as we begin a new season, that we are Canada’s team, and we look forward to making Raptors fans proud, no matter where they are cheering from," said Toronto Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster.
Fans in both Montreal and Edmonton can register for presale ticket access at NBA.com/CanadaSeries. The sale will begin on August 19 via Ticketmaster.
If you snag a pair of tix, then you'll be able to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the first ever NBA Canada Series game in-person. The Raptors and the New York Knicks played a preseason game in Montreal back in 2012 and we're hoping to have many more to come.
