There's A Detached Single-Family Montreal Home For $499,000
And it has a yard.
There's a detached single-family Montreal home for sale for less than $500,000. Actually.
This three-bedroom bungalow in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is listed by Royal LePage real estate broker Sandra Angelozzi and on the market for $499,000.
The home's living space, kitchen and hall with an office nook, powder room and access to the backyard.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
Built in 1946, the house has an open-concept living, dining and kitchen space on the first floor. There's also a powder room with a washer-dryer hookup and office nook near the back stairs.
The Montreal home has hardwood floors covering much of the open-concept first floor.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
Upstairs under the roof are two bedrooms on either end of the house.
There are two bedrooms upstairs.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
The second upstairds bedroom.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
Downstairs in the finished basement is another home office space, a bedroom and the home's only full bathroom.
Downstairs there's a finished basement with an additional bedroom.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
The only full bathroom in the house is in the basement.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
The basement also has a large family room.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
The house sits on a 3,189 square-foot property that includes a driveway and backyard with a wood deck, stone patio and an above-ground pool. Behind the property is a large industrial campus — so no rear neighbours.
The private backward has a deck, patio and above-ground pool.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
Balconies flank the front and back of the home.
According to the listing, homeowners are looking at a three-minute walk to the nearest number 32 bus stop and a 13-minute walk to lines 85 and 362.
Cadillac green line station is the closest metro stop, a 20-minute walk away.
Single-Family Home For Sale In Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
The front of the house.
Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage
Price: $499,000
Address: 2115, rue du Quesne, Montreal, QC
Details: This three-bedroom detached home with a yard is a true gem in an increasingly unaffordable real estate market.