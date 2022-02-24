Trending Topics

montreal home for sale

There's A Detached Single-Family Montreal Home For $499,000

And it has a yard.

Senior Editor
​This detached single-family home for sale in Montreal has a backyard and open-concept living space.
Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

There's a detached single-family Montreal home for sale for less than $500,000. Actually.

This three-bedroom bungalow in the borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is listed by Royal LePage real estate broker Sandra Angelozzi and on the market for $499,000.

The home's living space, kitchen and hall with an office nook, powder room and access to the backyard.The home's living space, kitchen and hall with an office nook, powder room and access to the backyard.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

Built in 1946, the house has an open-concept living, dining and kitchen space on the first floor. There's also a powder room with a washer-dryer hookup and office nook near the back stairs.

The Montreal home has hardwood floors covering much of the open-concept first floor.The Montreal home has hardwood floors covering much of the open-concept first floor.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

Upstairs under the roof are two bedrooms on either end of the house.

There are two bedrooms upstairs.There are two bedrooms upstairs.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage


The second upstairds bedroom.The second upstairds bedroom.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

Downstairs in the finished basement is another home office space, a bedroom and the home's only full bathroom.

Downstairs there's a finished basement with an additional bedroom.Downstairs there's a finished basement with an additional bedroom.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage


The only full bathroom in the house is in the basement.The only full bathroom in the house is in the basement.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage


The basement also has a large family room.The basement also has a large family room.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

The house sits on a 3,189 square-foot property that includes a driveway and backyard with a wood deck, stone patio and an above-ground pool. Behind the property is a large industrial campus — so no rear neighbours.

The private backward has a deck, patio and above-ground pool.The private backward has a deck, patio and above-ground pool.Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

Balconies flank the front and back of the home.

According to the listing, homeowners are looking at a three-minute walk to the nearest number 32 bus stop and a 13-minute walk to lines 85 and 362.

Cadillac green line station is the closest metro stop, a 20-minute walk away.

Get the deets below.

Sing​le-Family Home For Sale In Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

\u200bThe front of the house.

The front of the house.

Justin Jung, Sandra Angelozzi | Royal LePage

Price: $499,000

Address: 2115, rue du Quesne, Montreal, QC

Details: This three-bedroom detached home with a yard is a true gem in an increasingly unaffordable real estate market.

View the listing

