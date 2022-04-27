This Spacious 2-Storey Montreal Home For Sale Is Less Than $400,000
You gotta check out the backyard, too! 🏠
Prices for Montreal homes for sale have jumped in recent years, making it tough to find something remotely affordable in the city. Luckily there are still some homes in the 514 that are under $400,000 including this spacious family home located in Rivière-des-Prairies.
Coming by a family home for a decent price in Montreal is no easy feat, but there are a few hidden gems if you look hard enough.
Currently on the market through duProprio, this two-bedroom and one-bath townhouse is the ideal space for a family and just might be what you've been looking for.
The open concept kitchen has quite the modern touch with white tiled floors, cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances that will have you whipping up something yum for you or the family.
The kitchen also has a separate island, making it easy to grab a quick breakfast bite in the morning or entertain friends with the perfect party spread.
Located adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room. Big enough to host quite the number of people, the dining space allows you to fit a table big enough to seat up to eight people, and its roomy environment makes it the perfect spot for a dinner party.
What's so great about this property is its open concept throughout, giving it a very spacious vibe. As you exit the dining area, you'll find the living room.
Whether you're resting, watching some television, or sitting by the wood-burning fireplace, the living space is ideal for ending your day in or having a few pals over to watch the game.
The two-bedroom home also features bedrooms big enough for a king-sized bed and big windows that let in quite a lot of sunlight.
With closets, and enough space for a wardrobe, side tables, and cute decor, you'll be bound to get a good night's rest.
The property has a spacious primary bathroom that is newly renovated along with a powder room for when guests come over.
If there's one thing that a home has to have, is a bathroom you love waking up to, and this one does just that.
The best part? The yard! The corner lot property offers you a side entrance and a massive backyard perfect for entertaining, setting up a pool, patio area, or even creating a garden.
The home also has a finished basement and a single garage.
If there was an affordable home perfect for a family, this one is definitely it.
Montreal Townhouse For Sale
Price: $399,000
Address: 12453, rue de la Galissonnière, Montreal, QC