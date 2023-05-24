Montreal Has A New Dive Bar With A '90s Twist From The Group Behind The Atwater Cocktail Club
There's free popcorn and a leopard-print pool table.🍿
The people behind some of Montreal's trendiest, award-winning bars have launched a new venture. Bon Délire, described by Groupe Barroco as a "curated dive bar with an elevated twist," opened in Saint-Henri this spring.
Owners say they have replicated the feeling of classic '90s "hole-in-the-wall" dive, complete with a "hazy, neon-lit bar," leopard-print pool table, free popcorn and space for live performances. But they also promise some Groupe Barroco "signature touches."
The group consists of expert architects of mood and nostalgia. It creates elaborate homages to bygone eras that incorporate sleek modern comforts. Its other holdings include the retro Earthship-inspired Milky Way bar tucked behind the '70s-themed Fugazzi Pizza, upscale diner Foiegwa and its sister spot, the moody Atwater Cocktail Club speakeasy.
Both Milky Way and the Atwater Cocktail Club have claimed prestigious titles in 2023. Both were finalists for the Cocktail Spirited Awards and made the top 10 in this year's Canada's 50 Best Bars ranking. (Both were also recent Montreal date night picks for Mayor Valérie Plante.)
On the Bon Délire menu, per a press release, customers will find fresh takes on typical dive bar cocktails, as well as classics slushies, beer and "boiler makers," a shot of whisky with a beer chaser. Cocktails highlighted in the release include the "Make it Strong, Bro" ("a blend of six liquors, citrus, black tea, and Bon Délire’s house cola syrup"), the “Just a Vodka Soda," and the "Not Everything is a Spritz" (St-Germain, Martini Riserva Speciale Ambrato, Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter and grapefruit juice).
Bon Délire Dive Bar
Where: 4855, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
When: 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. every day
