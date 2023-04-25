A Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Will Open An Old Montreal Speakeasy Counter
Indulge in the art of sushi like never before. 🍣
A Michelin-starred group is launching its first Canadian venture in Montreal. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is set to open a 10-seat counter in Old Montreal this May.
The intimate sushi bar, housed in Stillife speakeasy, will offer a 17-course omakase-inspired experience featuring the innovative creations of husband-and-wife chef team Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee. The same tasting menu at their Montecito location in California has won a Michelin Star for two years running.
The award-winning duo will offer their signature take on nigiri, promising impeccable presentation and unexpected flavour combinations. The Lees will also incorporate local fish and shellfish into their dishes and import weekly specialties from Tokyo's famed Toyosu Fish Market.
Fresh Water Eel Fried in bone marrow and poblano yuzu kosho. Right: Red Seal of Shimoda, a Japanese whisky with ruby port, pomegranate, smoked honey and a green tea salt rim.Suzi Pratt Photos, Courtesy of Sushi By Scratch Restaurants.
As of May 5, the intimate experience will be available by reservation three days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday. It's priced at $230 per person, plus tax and service charge, with add-ons and beverage pairings available.
A sake sommelier will help guests pick from an assortment of Japanese pairings. A three-pairing option from a choice of sakes, micro cocktails, beer and whisky is priced at $125 to $165. Drinks will also be available à la carte.
Montreal foodies in search of the ultimate gastronomic adventure may want to put Sushi by Scratch Restaurants on their list of must-try dining destinations.
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Montreal
When: Opens May 5
Where: 640, rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Cost: $230/person, plus tax and 20% service charge