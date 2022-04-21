Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

These Open CSIS Human Resources Jobs In Montreal Don't Require A University Degree

Who doesn't want to be a spy (adjacent)?

Editorial Fellow
Government of Canada logo on a brick building with trees in the foreground.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

High-paying jobs in Montreal seem to be popping up all over the place these days. For any HR staffers who secretly wish they were James Bond, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is now hiring. The positions are in the agency's human resources department and some are right here in Montreal. They don't even require a university degree.

"We're hiring a range of human resources positions, from advisors to officers, in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto!" the CSIS tweeted on April 11. "As an HR professional at CSIS, you'll contribute directly to our mission and can advance your career in a unique HR environment."

They're not kidding when they call it a "unique environment." While HR responsibilities are fairly standardized across industries, this will likely be the first time some applicants are considered for Enhanced Top Secret security clearance from the Canadian government.

This means that in order to be hired, aside from the standard interview process, applicants must agree to "a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation that includes credit and financial verifications."

Assuming that didn't scare you off, here are the positions that CSIS is looking to fill.

Human Resources Officer

Salary: $65,460 - $79,640

Location: Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto

Who should apply: Those with "experience in the application of Human Resources policies." An education in HR or a related field is an asset. An undergraduate degree, college diploma, or HR certification is required.

Apply here

Human Resources Advisor

Salary: $73,970 - $89,970

Location: Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto

Who should apply: Anyone with experience working in HR and advising employees on HR matters. A background in HR, be it academically or professionally, is required. Any "higher level of education" can be considered relevant experience.

Apply here

Human Resources Assistant

Salary: $57,960 - $70,500

Location: Ottawa

Who should apply: Anyone looking to work in HR with related education, training, and work experience — or any combination thereof. This is an entry-level position.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

