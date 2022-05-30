Only 0.31% Of Montreal Homes For Sale Are Listed Below $200K, According To A New Study
The housing market has skyrocketed in popular cities across the country.
The Canadian housing market has been on the rise for quite some time now, making finding an affordable home seem like somewhat of a miracle — especially in big cities around the country.
When it comes to Montreal homes for sale, a new study conducted by Point2 found that only a tiny percentage (0.31%) of houses on the market are listed under $200,000.
And according to Point2, that's rather common in many Canadian metropolitan cities. The study looked at most populous cities in five regions: Quebec, Ontario, The Prairies, Atlantic Canada, and British Columbia.
"With the national median exceeding the $800,000 threshold, $200,000 might not buy much in Canada’s large urban hubs where only 1% of the housing stock for sale is below $200K," the press release reads.
Just take a look at the escalation in this graph above. In the past 15 years, the median price for homes in Canada has absolutely skyrocketed — specifically since 2020.
But luckily, in Québec, Point2 said that $200K "can provide access to a fair share of less expensive homes."
When it comes to the main findings for Quebec real estate, the province's capital had the highest share of homes listed for less than $200,000: 9.8%, which Point2 claims translates to approximately 240 "more affordable" homes listed on the market.
And to no one's surprise, Point2 found that out of all the most populous cities in Quebec, Montreal is the most expensive to buy a home.
