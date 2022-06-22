Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

7 Montreal Homes For Sale For Less Than $500,000

Yes, homes under $500K do exist! 🏡

Associate Editor
Montreal townhouse for sale, Right: Montreal home for sale.

The cost of Montreal homes for sale has jumped significantly, making house hunting a daunting experience, especially when %0.31 of properties for sale in the 514 are listed below $200,000. Yikes!

Well, if you're looking for a new home, an investment property or a new project, there are definitely some steals in Montreal, many of which are for sale for less than $500,000. Although that's still quite costly, finding something for any less is seemingly impossible in today's market.

Whether you're on the hunt for a house for yourself, the family or you want a much-needed fixer-upper to snag a sweet profit, these seven homes just might do the trick!

Pierrefonds Home For Sale

DuProprio

Price: $479,000

Address: 4992, rue Cascade, Pierrefonds, QC

Description: This three-bedroom and one-bathroom home spans 8 342.03 ft² and offers potential buyers an array of green space, and lots of it. The home is two-storeys and is close to schools, shopping malls, and the airport.

Listing

Townhouse For Sale In Hochelaga

DuProprio

Price: $475,000

Address: 518, rue de Saint-Just, Montreal, QC

Description: ​This property has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is quite the modern find. It spans two levels over 1,600 square feet and offers both intimate and common spaces for potential buyers to enjoy. The very large bedrooms are bright and airy and even have walk-in closets. The home is close to shops, schools, and parks.

Listing

Townhouse For Sale In L'île-Bizard

DuProprio

Price: $449,000

Adress: 27A, rue Glatien-Claude, L'île-Bizard, QC

Description: This gorgeous home spans 2,801.63 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Say what now? Mhm, a bathroom for every bedroom. Oh, and not to mention it also has a one-half bath, too. The property is two-storeys and has bright and big bedrooms and common spaces, including the living area and kitchen. The spacious townhouse is open concept and close by to everything you'd need.

Listing

Semi-Detached For Sale In Point-Aux-Trembles

DuProprio

Price: $467,000

Address: 1861, 7e ave., Montreal, QC

Description: This two-bedroom and two-bathroom semi-detached home for sale in the Montreal-Est/Point-Aux-Trembles region of the city is not only spacious, spanning over 3,200 square feet of land, but is air-conditioned, close to everything you'd need, and could even be the ideal property to flip — if that's what you're looking for.

Listing

Townhouse For Sale In Point-Aux-Trembles

DuProprio

Price: $439,000

Address: 13210, rue Colette-Bonheur, Montreal, QC

Description: This Montreal-Est/Point-Aux-Trembles townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and spans a total of 2,600 square feet. The open concept home is located in a peaceful area that is close to shops and public transport. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and two double closets for optimal storage. The backyard brings in lots of light and the raised balcony terrace is superb for evening dinners or hosting a few friends.

Listing

Semi-Detached For Sale In Rivière des Prairies

DuProprio

Price: $499,000

Address: 10263, boul. Perras, Montreal, QC

Description: This Montreal cottage home is located in a family-oriented, peaceful area and is close to all services. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and spans 4,373 square feet in total. The huge backyard is certainly the main selling point and offers up loads of space to host outdoor parties and really take advantage of the Montreal summers.

Listing

Bi-Level Home For Sale In Hochelaga

DuProprio

Price: $350,000

Address: 2296, rue Paul-Pau, Montreal, QC

Description: This two-bedroom and two-bathroom home sits on 2,250 square feet of land and is described as "superb," and "intimate." The property is within walking distance of public transport, shops, and schools, making it perfect for just about anyone. There will be an open house taking place Wednesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Listing

