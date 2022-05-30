Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal homes for sale

This Semi-Detached Montreal Home For Sale Is On The Market For $450,000

2 bedrooms, 2 bathooms and one heck of a yard! 🏡

Associate Editor
Semi-detached home for sale in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Semi-detached home for sale in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

duProprio

When it comes to finding a Montreal home for sale that you both love and can afford, you're in for a rough ride.

While the housing prices in the 514 have skyrocketed, patient real estate sleuths can still find some hidden gems out there, including this semi-detached home for sale for $450,000.

The property, on the market through duProprio, is located in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood and spans 2,130 square feet over two storeys.

Renovated kitchen in the semi-detached Montreal home for sale.duProprio

The gleaming 9' 6" x 10' renovated kitchen has ceramic tiles, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and, for contrast, black marbled countertops.

A sliding glass door leads to the private backyard and patio.

Open living and dining area.duProprio

On the other side of the kitchen is the bright and open living and dining area — a seemingly ideal spot to end your day with a glass of wine and some Netflix, entertain a few friends during the big game, or catch up on some Real Housewives if you're about that Bravo TV life.

Staircase leading to second floor. Right: Primary bedroom.duProprio

The primary and secondary bedrooms are upstairs.

The primary measures 13' x 12' — which listing photos demonstrate is big enough to fit a bed and a desk.

Secondary bedroom and basement bonus space.duProprio

The second bedroom appears to comfortably fit a twin bed.

There's additional space in the basement, which the listing boasts could fit a third bedroom. The current owners seem to have used the space as a home office.

Backyard and patio.duProprio

The best part? The backyard! Not only is there greenery and an open lawn, but the property comes with a patio big enough to fit an outdoor dining area or lounge space.

The owners are tossing in the backyard umbrella, curtains, blinds, light fixtures, and an electric car plug with the sale. Score! Right?

Semi-Detached Montreal Home For Sale

\u200bSemi-detached Montreal home for sale.

Semi-detached Montreal home for sale.

duProprio

Price: $450,000

Address: 3437, rue Martie-Le Franc, Montreal, QC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...