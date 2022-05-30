This Semi-Detached Montreal Home For Sale Is On The Market For $450,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathooms and one heck of a yard! 🏡
When it comes to finding a Montreal home for sale that you both love and can afford, you're in for a rough ride.
While the housing prices in the 514 have skyrocketed, patient real estate sleuths can still find some hidden gems out there, including this semi-detached home for sale for $450,000.
The property, on the market through duProprio, is located in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood and spans 2,130 square feet over two storeys.
Renovated kitchen in the semi-detached Montreal home for sale.
The gleaming 9' 6" x 10' renovated kitchen has ceramic tiles, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and, for contrast, black marbled countertops.
A sliding glass door leads to the private backyard and patio.
Open living and dining area.
On the other side of the kitchen is the bright and open living and dining area — a seemingly ideal spot to end your day with a glass of wine and some Netflix, entertain a few friends during the big game, or catch up on some Real Housewives if you're about that Bravo TV life.
Staircase leading to second floor. Right: Primary bedroom.
The primary and secondary bedrooms are upstairs.
The primary measures 13' x 12' — which listing photos demonstrate is big enough to fit a bed and a desk.
Secondary bedroom and basement bonus space.
The second bedroom appears to comfortably fit a twin bed.
There's additional space in the basement, which the listing boasts could fit a third bedroom. The current owners seem to have used the space as a home office.
Backyard and patio.
The best part? The backyard! Not only is there greenery and an open lawn, but the property comes with a patio big enough to fit an outdoor dining area or lounge space.
The owners are tossing in the backyard umbrella, curtains, blinds, light fixtures, and an electric car plug with the sale. Score! Right?
Semi-detached Montreal home for sale.
Price: $450,000
Address: 3437, rue Martie-Le Franc, Montreal, QC